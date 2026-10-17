Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: Listing-day jackpot or long-term bet? How should investors play Mukesh Ambani’s mega IPO?

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: The countdown to India’s largest initial public offering (IPO) has begun. Jio Platforms IPO, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited, is garnering heightened investors’ interest ahead of the opening of its subscription period. Jio IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) hints at 19.75% listing gains.

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Jio Platforms is offering 27 crore new equity shares in the price band of between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 per share to investors. Which makes the Jio IPO a ₹30,213 crore issuance at the upper end of the price band. As all eyes are now on India’s biggest ever IPO, let’s understand whether the Jio IPO will be more than a listing day jackpot and long-term bet for investors.

Jio IPO GMP today Jio Platforms latest IPO GMP was recorded at ₹221 at 2:02 pm on Saturday, October 17, as per media reports. With an upper price band of ₹1,119 per share, the estimated listing price for the Jio Platforms IPO is ₹1,340 (which is the sum of the upper price band and latest IPO GMP today). Considering the grey market premium of Jio Platforms IPO, the issue is likely to see 19.75% listing gain.

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Investors must note that the grey market premium indicates demand for an issue in the unregulated market and is not an accurate representation of an IPO's listing day performance.

Jio IPO price band details The IPO is a book-build issue of ₹30,213 crores and an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore shares of ₹30,213 crore. The IPO has fixed issue price band at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. The lot size for an application is 12 shares. The minimum amount a retail investor can put in Jio IPO is ₹13,428 for 12 shares.

Jio IPO key dates The IPO will open for subscriptions on October 21, 2026. The issue will close for subscription on October 23, 2026. The IPO allotment will likely be finalised for the Jio IPO on October 26, 2026. The IPO is expected to list on NSE and BSE on October 28, 2026.

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Jio IPO: Is it a bet for long-term investment? Jio Platforms is well positioned to capitalise on India’s growing digital economy, which is supported by its customer base of 533.3 million, extensive pan-India connectivity and approximately 60% share of wireless data traffic.

Jio IPO’s valuation looks relatively attractive compared to Bharti Airtel’s price to earnings ratio (P/E), according to Kantilal Chhaganlal brokerage, which goves ‘Subscribe’ rating for long-term perspective.

“At the Upper Price Band of ₹1,119 and FY2026 P/E of 33.3x, the valuation appears relatively attractive compared with Bharti Airtel’s stated P/E of 40.71x, while regulatory changes, competitive pressures and high capital expenditure remain key risks, Jio’s market leadership, profitability and structural growth opportunities support giving Long Term Positive outlook . Hence, We Recommend Investor to Subscribe issue from Long Term Prospective,” noted the brokerage in its report.

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About Jio Platforms Jio Platforms Limited is a leading technology platform combining panIndia digital connectivity with digital services to drive India’s digital transformation.

Its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has a 533.3 million customer base, as of June 30, 2026. Jio is not just a dominant player in the telecom industry but also continues to strengthen its technological capabilities.