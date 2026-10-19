Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: What grey market trend reflects ahead of subscription opening date, share price listing gain

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: The Jio Platforms IPO will remain for bidding till Friday, 23 October, with shares likely to be listed on Wednesday, 28 October, on both BSE and NSE.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published19 Oct 2026, 01:37 PM IST
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Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: The Jio Platforms IPO will remain for bidding till Friday, 23 October, with shares likely to be listed on Wednesday, 28 October, on both BSE and NSE. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: The Jio Platforms IPO will remain for bidding till Friday, 23 October, with shares likely to be listed on Wednesday, 28 October, on both BSE and NSE. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today: The much-anticipated Jio Platforms IPO is set to open for subscription on Wednesday, 21 October. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is planning to raise 30,213 crore through the public issue.

The Jio Platforms IPO will remain for bidding till Friday, 23 October, with shares likely to be listed on Wednesday, 28 October, on both BSE and NSE.

Also Read | The Jio IPO factor for Dalal St this week

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today

Jio Platforms IPO is commanding a strong premium in the grey market ahead of opening for subscription, according to market observers. The GMP of Jio Platforms IPO stood at 253, as per Investorgain.

Jio Platforms IPO listing share price prediction

According to GMP trends, the estimated listing price of Jio Platforms IPO is likely to be 1372, which is 22.61% higher than the IPO price band of 1119.

Jio Platforms IPO details

Jio Platforms IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 27 crore shares, amounting to 30,213 crore. The shares have a face value of 10 each, while the IPO price band has been set at 1,065– 1,119 per share. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot, comprising 12 shares, requiring an investment of at least 13,428 at the upper end of the price band.

Also Read | Jio Platforms IPO GMP today: Reliance-backed ₹30,213 cr issue

The Jio Platforms IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, October 21, and close on Friday, October 23. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26, while the company's shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on October 28.

The IPO is set to surpass Hyundai Motor India's 27,800-crore public issue, which took place in October 2024, becoming India's largest IPO by issue size. Backed by Reliance Industries, the telecom and digital services major plans to issue 27 crore new shares, representing approximately 2.93% of its post-issue equity capital. The offering comes weeks after the National Stock Exchange's listing.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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