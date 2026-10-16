Reliance Jio IPO latest GMP today: Check share price percentage wise gains stock is expected to make on listing

Reliance Jio IPO GMP Today: Two days after the announcement of Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) upper price band, its grey market premium is showcasing strong investors demand. The IPO of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)’s digital services arm is set to open for subscription next week.

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Amid buzz around Reliance Jio IPO, here are all the details about its IPO latest GMP today, key dates, price band, etc.

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today Jio Platforms’ IPO latest GMP today stood at ₹222 per share, according to media reports at 11 am on Friday, October 16.

Reliance Jio estimated percentage gain on listing day Its latest grey market premium indicates Reliance Jio IPO listing at around ₹1341 per share (sum of upper price band and latest GMP). It indicates 19.84% estimated listing gain for the Jio IPO.

Jio IPO price band details Reliance Jio IPO has fixed issue price band at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share. The IPO has fixed the lot size for an application of around 12 shares. Retail investors are required to invest ₹13,428 (to purchase a single lot of 12 shares).

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Jio Platforms IPO key dates to know The Reliance Jio IPO will open for subscription on October 21, 2026 and close on Friday, October 23, 2026. The issue’s allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26. The IPO will be listed on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date on October 28, 2026.

About Jio Platforms Jio Platforms is led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani. It operates Reliance’s telecom and digital business, which includes mobile services, fixed broadband, cloud, entertainment, enterprise technology and AI offerings. The company plans to use up to 275 billion rupees of the net proceeds to repay or prepay borrowings of its telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm.