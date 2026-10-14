Reliance Jio IPO RHP filing likely today; latest GMP jumps to ₹219 - check expected share price band, size, valuation

Jio Platforms IPO latest update: The Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms IPO RHP filing is likely today. The Reliance Jio is likely to file its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) at the capital market regulator SEBI any time today, multiple media reports. The most awaited Reliance-backed Jio platforms IPO is touted to be the biggest-ever Indian IPO with size of around ₹30,000 crore. Jio Platforms IPO price band has already declared at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per equity share.
Touted as India's biggest IPO, the company aims to sell out 27 crore company shares, which is entirely fresh. This means the net proceed of the Jio Platforms IPO will go inot the balance sheet of the Reliance-backed Jio Platforms, which is an attractive offer for the primary market investors. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.
After the outbreak of RHP filing by the Reliance-backed company at SEBI, the grey market has gone highly bullish on the upcoming IPO. According to the market observers, shares of the company are available in the grey market a premium of ₹219. This means Jio Platforms IPO GMP today is ₹219, which is ₹10 higher from yesterday's GMP of ₹210, say market observers.
However, InvestorGain website is showing Jio Platforms IPO GMP today at ₹224.
So, the grey market is hinting at a listing gain of nearly 20%.
The Reliance-backed company has already declared the Jio Platforms IPO price band at ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per equity share.
The company aims to sell out 27 crore company shares, which means the exat Jio platforms IPO size is ₹3,02,13,00,00,000 or ₹30,213 crore ( ₹1,119 x 27,00,00,000). The upcoming IPO is completely fresh in nature, which means the entire net proceeds will go into the balance sheet of Jio Platforms.
The company is valued at $106 billion, which falls around ₹10,000 crore in the Indian Rupee terms.
Out of the total shares offers, 50% is reserved for the QIB segment, 35% is reserved for the retail investors and the rest 15% is reserved for the NII segment. Reliance Industries shareholders will be able to apply in both retail and shareholder quota.