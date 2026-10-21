Reliance Jio IPO subscription status day 1: QIB, NII, Retail, Employees, RIL Shareholders; category wise investor detail

Jio Platforms’ IPO was subscribed 3.16 times on its first day, led by strong institutional demand. QIBs subscribed 9.42 times, while NIIs subscribed 1.68 times, employees 1.36 times, RIL shareholders 1.46 times and retail investors 0.73 times. The offer was open until October 23.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published21 Oct 2026, 07:34 PM IST
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Jio Platforms’ IPO was subscribed 3.16 times on its first day, check details (AI image for representational purpose)
Jio Platforms’ IPO was subscribed 3.16 times on its first day, check details (AI image for representational purpose)

Reliance Jio IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms Limited saw bumper subscription on day 1, i.e. on Wednesday, October 21. The Reliance Industries Limited (RIL)-backed Jio IPO was subscribed 100% in less than 100 minutes of the opening of subscription.

As Reliance Jio IPO opened for subscription, here are all the details to know about Jio IPO subscription status on day 1 in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB), non institutional investors (NIIs), retail investors, employees, and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shareholders category.

Jio IPO subscription status on day 1

The Jio IPO was subscribed around 3.16 times on day 1 as the issue saw robust demand in the QIB category. The opening-day subscription was followed by strong institutional demand for the company’s anchor allocation.

Jio Platforms’ 8,110-crore anchor allocation attracted aggregate institutional demand of more than 2.5 lakh crore. The demand exceeded the amount on offer by over 30 times.

Jio IPO subscription status in QIB category

The Jio IPO was subscribed a total of 9.42 times in the QIB category on day 1, i.e. on Wednesday. The strong allocation on day 1 was followed by robust anchor allocation.

A total of 212 investors participated in the anchor allocation, which included global asset managers, domestic mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, pension institutions and Indian family offices.

Jio IPO day 1 subscription in the retail category

Unlike QIB and NII category, the issue is yet to be fully subscribed in the retail investors category. Jio IPO was subscribed 0.73 times in the retail investors category, as per BSE data at 7 pm on Wednesday, October 21.

Jio IPO subscription status in the NII category

The issue was subscribed 1.68 times in the NII category, with bids for 6.12 crore shares against 3.64 crore shares on offer.

Jio IPO subscription status in employee category

The issue was subscribed 1.36 times in the employee category with bids placed for 63.98 lakh shares against 46.94 lakh shares offered.

Jio IPO subscription status in the RIL reservation section

Under this section, the IPO was subscribed around 1.46 times. The IPO will remain open for subscription until October 23, giving investors two more days to place their bids. The final subscription figures will reflect demand across institutional, non-institutional, retail, employee and shareholder categories over the full bidding period.

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