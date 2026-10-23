Reliance Jio IPO: What today's GMP signals; last few hours to apply; latest grey market premium and subscription status

Reliance Jio IPO: Jio Platforms’s initial public offering (IPO) continues to draw strong demand from investors on the final day of its subscription. The Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) backed IPO has been subscribed more than 7.4x on day 3, i.e. Friday so far. Its grey market premium (GMP) also indicates 21.88% listing gains.

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With a few hours left for the subscription period to end, here are all the details about Reliance Jio IPO GMP, subscription status, and other details.

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today Reliance Jio IPO latest GMP today stood at ₹245 per share, as per websites tracking grey market premium at 11:37 am on Friday. Considering its grey market premium, the IPO is likely to be listed on exchanges at around ₹1354 (which is the sum of upper price band and GMP). It indicates an expected listing gain of around 21.89%.

Jio IPO subscription status The IPO is subscribed around 7.64x till 12:57 pm, as per BSE data on October 23. Jio IPO was subscribed 16.27x in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, its subscription stood at 10.45x in the non institutional investors (NII) category. The issue was subscribed 2.14 x in the retail investors segment, 2.57 x in the employee reserved section, 6.10 x in the reservation portion shareholder segment.

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Jio IPO details Jio IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, October 21. The IPO will close for subscription on Friday, October 23. Its allotment will be finalised on Monday, October 26. Here are all the details about Jio IPO subscription and listing day expectations. India’s largest IPO created history on the first day of its subscription after it was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of the opening of the issue.

Jio Platforms is an entire fresh issue of 27 crore shares of ₹30,213 crore. With a face value of ₹10 each, Jio IPO price band is fixed between ₹1065 and ₹1119 per share. Retail investors can subscribe for Jio IPO with a minimum application of 1 lot, each comprising 12 shares. Which means that retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹13,428 to apply for the IPO.

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