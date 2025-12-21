Reliance JIO, NSE to Flipkart - These are much-awaited 10 IPOs to watch out for in 2026; Check full list here

After witnessing an IPO tsunami in IPO in 2025 with record-breaking issues, India's primary market is all set to enter 2026 with one of the largest IPOs in pipeline.

“India’s equity fund-raising ecosystem is entering a pivotal phase, shaped by a strong 2025 and evolving market dynamics heading into 2026. This year has seen robust activity across IPOs, QIPs, rights issues and other capital-raising routes, reflecting sustained issuer confidence despite valuation debates and mixed post-listing performance. As regulatory reforms streamline timelines and broaden access to capital, India’s primary markets are becoming more efficient and globally competitive,” said Akshay Gupta, Director, Prime Securities.

As per Prime Database, 84 companies have received approval from market regulator Sebi and plan to collectively raise about ₹1.14 lakh crore. Meanwhile, another 108 firms are awaiting Sebi's green signal, looking to raise ₹1.46 lakh crore.

In total, over 190 companies are either approved or in the pipeline, pointing to a potential fundraising pool exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore. This strong pipeline visibility offers confidence that the IPO cycle is likely to stay robust well into 2026.

“2026 is expected to test the depth and maturity of the equity markets—both in terms of sectoral leadership and the quality of issuers tapping public markets. From new-age technology firms to established legacy players, the coming year could redefine how capital is raised, priced and deployed,” Gupta added.

Here are 10 most-awaited IPO to watch out in 2026 Reliance Jio IPO Reliance Jio’s IPO could be among the largest in the history of Indian markets. According to Bloomberg report, investment bankers are pitching a valuation of up to $170 billion for Jio Platforms, while Mukesh Ambani had indicated in August that the listing may take place in the first half of 2026.

NSE IPO The long-anticipated NSE IPO has generated strong investor buzz. Last month, Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey expressed confidence that the long-delayed share sale would eventually “see the light of day.” Meanwhile, NSE’s unlisted shares are trading at around ₹1,950 each.

Flipkart IPO On December 18, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of eight Flipkart entities, moving the e-commerce major closer to securing an Indian domicile ahead of a possible public listing.

PhonePe IPO Bengaluru-based digital payments platform PhonePe filed a confidential Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with markets regulator SEBI in October, according to reports. The company plans to raise around $1.5 billion (about ₹12,000 crore) through a combination of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Zepto IPO According to Bloomberg report, Grocery delivery company Zepto is gearing up to file papers for a roughly $500 million initial public offering in Mumbai, potentially as early as next week. The quick-commerce platform’s IPO is likely to comprise a mix of fresh equity issuance and secondary stake sales by current investors, with the funds set to support its expansion plans..

Oyo IPO PTI report revealed that the company is planning to submit its DRHP in November, targeting a valuation of $7–8 billion.

boAT IPO In October 2025, its parent firm, Imagine Marketing Services, received regulatory approval to launch an IPO of around ₹1,500 crore.

CarDekho IPO According to VCCircle report, CarDekho, operated by Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd., had planned to submit its IPO documents in early 2025 but has now put those plans on hold.

Hero FinCorp IPO The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹2,100 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,568 crore by existing shareholders. The retail- and MSME-focused lender is expected to attract strong interest, supported by the broader uptick in financial services listings.

SBI Mutual Fund IPO According to PTI report, SBI Mutual Fund has begun the process of appointing merchant bankers and other service providers for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). SBI Chairman C. S. Setty said that the boards of all concerned shareholders—including SBI and Amundi—along with the board of SBI Funds Management Ltd (SBIFML), have given approval for a 12-month timeline.