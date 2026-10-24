Reliance Jio Platforms IPO GMP, allotment date, listing date, time, overall subscription status; QIB, NII, Retail, RIL

Reliance Jio IPO: Reliance Jio Platforms’ ₹30,213-crore initial public offering has concluded its subscription process, setting the stage for the allotment announcement on October 26, 2026. Investors who applied for shares will be able to verify their allotment through the official websites of BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

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The IPO, backed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), attracted substantial investor interest during its three-day bidding window. Meanwhile, the reported grey market premium (GMP) of ₹250 has indicated a potential listing price above the issue’s upper price band.

Allotment date While the allotment is expected to be finalised on October 26, shares will be credited to investors' demat account on October 27. Meanwhile, refunds for those investors who didn't get allotment will also be processed the same day.

Listing Date and Time The company is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 28 at 10 am.

Also Read | Reliance Jio IPO: 1st issue worldwide to cross 1 cr applications

Jio Platforms IPO Overall subscription status: QIB, NII, retail The IPO closed on Friday after receiving bids for 421.87 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer. The overall issue was subscribed 22.19 times by the end of the three-day bidding period.

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Institutional investors accounted for the strongest demand. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 70.55 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category received bids equivalent to 14 times the shares reserved for it.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 2.72 times. Meanwhile, the employee reservation portion recorded 2.93 times subscription, and the shareholder reservation category was subscribed 7.60 times.

Reliance Jio Platforms IPO GMP The Jio Platforms IPO’s grey market premium stood at ₹250, according to media reports. Based on the upper end of the issue price band at ₹1,119 per share, this translated into an indicative listing price of ₹1,369.

The implied premium represented a potential gain of approximately 22.34% over the upper issue price.

However, the grey market premium is an unofficial indicator of investor sentiment, not a confirmed listing price. It can change before the shares begin trading, and the actual listing price will depend on market demand and trading conditions on the debut date.

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RIL share price In the 3 days bidding was open for the Jio IPO, Reliance fell 1% between October 21-23.

he stock is now approximately 26% below its 52-week high of ₹1,611.20, recorded in January 2026. Meanwhile, it is now just over 3% away from its 52-week low of ₹1,152.30 on October 13.

The stock has declined 4% over the past month, 7% in three months and 12% in six months. Its losses have exceeded 18% over the past year, highlighting the sustained pressure on the shares despite the attention surrounding the Jio Platforms IPO.

Jio Platforms IPO details Jio Platforms, the digital and telecommunications subsidiary of Reliance Industries, launched its public issue to raise ₹30,213 crore. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 27 crore shares and did not include an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

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According to the company’s red herring prospectus (RHP), ₹27,500 crore from the proceeds will be used to repay borrowings of its wholly owned telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL). The remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

The issue price band was set at ₹1,065-1,119 per share, and one lot comprised 12 shares. The IPO also reserved up to 46,94,836 shares for employees, offered at a discount of ₹54 per share to the issue price.

Jio Platforms raised ₹8,109.85 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor bidding date scheduled for October 19, 2026.

The company operates a technology platform that combines digital connectivity with consumer and enterprise services. Its portfolio includes mobile networks, fixed broadband, cloud capabilities, applications and proprietary technology.

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Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd and Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.