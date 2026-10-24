Reliance Jio Platforms IPO GMP, listing date and time, share price prediction for NSE, BSE debut - Details

Reliance Jio Platforms: Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) concluded with massive subscription on Friday and all eyes are now on the listing of the mega IPO next week. Backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the issue broke multiple records whether it was securing record fundraising, or anchor investor demand or achieving full subscription within just 100 minutes of opening for bidding.

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As investors closely await details of Reliance Jio IPO allotment status, here are all the details about Reliance Jio IPO grey market premium (GMP) and share price prediction, listing date and time, and other details.

Reliance Jio IPO GMP today Reliance Jio IPO GMP stood at ₹248 per equity share, as per media reports at 5 pm on Saturday, October 24. Considering its upper price band, which is fixed at ₹1119 per share, the issue is estimated to be listed at ₹1367 per share (sum of price band and latest GMP). The IPO GMP hints at 22.16% listing gain.

Reliance Jio IPO listing date and time Reliance Jio Platforms IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as October 28, 2026. Reliance Jio IPO will be listed on exchanges at 10 am.

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The IPO listing process begins with a special pre-open session (SPOS) between 9 am and 9:45 am. The special session will open for order entry, modification, and cancellation. It will be followed by order matching, trade confirmation and opening price determination session between 9:45 am and 9:55 am. Next is a five minute buffer and transition period followed by listing at 10 am.

Reliance Jio IPO subscription status on day 3 Jio IPO was subscribed 22.19 x on day 3, which included a massive 70.55 times subscription in the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category, 14x subscription in non institutional investors (NII) category, 2.72x subscription in the retail investors segment, 2.93 x bidding in employee reserved quota, and 7.60x subscription in the reservation portion shareholder.

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The IPO price band was fixed at ₹1,065 per share to ₹1,119 per share. The lot size for an application is 12 shares. The minimum amount of investment which is required by a retail investor is ₹13,428, which is for 12 shares. The IPO includes a reservation of up to 46,94,836 shares for employees offered at a discount of ₹54.00.