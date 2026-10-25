Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO: GMP hints 22% listing gains; all eyes on allotment; status check online guide by PAN

Jio Platforms IPO allotment date: The Jio Platforms IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, 26 October. Investors who applied for the Jio Platforms IPO can check the Jio Platforms IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +247. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jio Platforms share price was indicated at ₹1,366 apiece, which is 22.07% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,119.

Based on trading activity over the last 22 sessions, the IPO's GMP is up today, indicating a strong listing. The premium has ranged between ₹148.00 and ₹273 over that period, according to the experts.

Investors can check whether they have been allocated shares and the number of shares allocated by reviewing the allocation guidelines. A key factor in determining the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will be commencing the refund process for those who have not been allotted any shares. Shares which have been allotted will be credited to the investor's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, 27 October. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Jio Platforms IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, 28 October.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Platforms IPO GMP, listing date and time

Jio Platforms IPO subscription status Reliance Industries-backed Jio Platforms’ IPO received bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer, with total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement exceeding ₹7.4 lakh crore. The issue attracted nearly 1.39 crore applications, marking an unprecedented response to the digital services company’s public offering.

The public issue alone garnered bids worth more than ₹4.9 lakh crore, excluding the anchor investor portion, while retail investor demand exceeded ₹25,867 crore, according to stock exchange data.

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Visit the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Click on the link and you'll see the option to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2: After picking one of the five URLs, select "Jio Platforms IPO" from the 'Select IPO' dropdown.

Step 3: To view the status, you can enter your PAN, Demat account number or application number.

Step 4: - If you're using the application number, simply enter your application number followed by the captcha code and then click 'Submit".

- If you go for the Demat Account option then enter your account details along with the captcha code and click 'Submit".

- For the third option (PAN) enter your PAN number along with the captcha code and then click 'Submit".

Also Read | Reliance Jio Platforms IPO allotment status: Steps to check online

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Access the allotment section on the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' from the list of available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown and then pick the particular IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Jio Platforms IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Go to the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE site.

Step 3: Enter your username, password and the captcha code.

Step 4: On the following page you can check the status of your IPO allocation.