Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO RHP: 10 key risks investors can't afford to miss out before subscribing

Jio Platforms IPO: Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has fixed its IPO price band at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share. The offering is expected to mobilise ₹30,213 crore at the upper end of the price range, potentially making it the largest initial public offering in India.

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The public issue will comprise a fresh issuance of up to 27 crore equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. Subscription will open on Wednesday, 21 October, and close on Friday, 23 October. The anchor investor bidding window is scheduled for Monday, 19 October, according to Reliance Industries' regulatory filings.

The price band was approved by the IPO committee of Jio Platforms’ board at a meeting held on Wednesday. Eligible employees applying under the employee reservation category will be entitled to a ₹54 per share discount.

The issue also includes reserved allocations for Reliance Industries' employees and shareholders. Up to ₹500 crore worth of shares has been earmarked for eligible Jio Platforms employees, while eligible Reliance Industries shareholders have a reservation of up to ₹2,500 crore, the filing said.

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Jio Platforms IPO GMP today Jio Platforms IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +218. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jio Platforms share price was indicated at ₹1,337 apiece, which is 19.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,119.

The GMP of the IPO is showing an upward trend today, reflecting strong listing expectations based on trading activity from the past 12 sessions. Experts have noted that during this timeframe, the premium has varied from a minimum of ₹148 to a maximum of ₹218.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

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Jio Platforms IPO: Key Risks 1. Spectrum availability risk: Jio Platforms’ growth depends on securing and maintaining adequate spectrum allocations of sufficient quality. Any failure to obtain or retain these allocations could adversely affect its business, financial condition and operating performance.

2. Inadequate insurance coverage risk: Jio Platforms’ insurance policies may not provide sufficient protection against all material risks, potentially exposing the company to losses that could adversely affect its business and financial performance.

3. Customer retention and ARPU risk: Jio Platforms’ growth depends on attracting and retaining customers and sustaining or increasing its average revenue per user (ARPU). Any inability to achieve these objectives could adversely affect its revenue growth, business and financial performance.

4. AI and machine learning risk: Jio Platforms’ deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies may not deliver the expected results. Algorithmic bias, model errors and inaccurate or biased outputs could cause reputational damage and adversely affect its business and financial performance.

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5. Dependence on infrastructure providers: Jio Platforms relies on a limited group of passive infrastructure service providers for a substantial portion of its telecom towers and optical fibre network. Any disruption in the availability of these assets could affect its operations and financial performance.

6. Brand and intellectual property risk: Jio Platforms does not control the use of the ‘Jio’ trademark by other companies within the Reliance Group. Negative publicity arising from actions beyond its control, difficulties protecting its intellectual property or potential infringement claims could damage its reputation and adversely affect its business.

7. Network and technology disruption risk: Disruptions to Jio Platforms’ network, passive infrastructure or technology systems could affect service reliability and customer experience, potentially leading to customer attrition and adversely impacting its business and financial performance.

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8. Dependence on subsidiary RJIL: Jio Platforms’ financial performance is heavily dependent on its material subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL). In FY26, RJIL contributed 87.74% of consolidated revenue from operations, 94.88% of EBITDA and 93.76% of profit after tax (PAT). For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the respective contributions were 87.34%, 93.89% and 92.31%. Any deterioration in RJIL’s business or financial performance could significantly affect Jio Platforms’ consolidated results. The company’s key performance indicators also primarily reflect RJIL’s digital connectivity services rather than metrics specific to its broader technology platform business.

9. Automated systems failure risk: Jio Platforms relies on automated billing, credit control and customer verification systems. Any failure in these systems could result in revenue losses and customer attrition, adversely affecting its business and financial performance.

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10. Statutory dues payment risk: Any future failure or delay by Jio Platforms in paying statutory dues could expose the company to regulatory action and significant penalties, potentially adversely affecting its business, financial condition and operating performance.

Also Read | IPO GMP: Jio Platforms vs HD Fire vs Tonbo Imaging vs Zetwerk vs Fusion CX

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.