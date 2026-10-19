Reliance-backed Jio Platforms IPO: Will investors prefer Jio shares over RIL stock? What shareholders should know

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open on 21 October and close on 23 October 2026. The price band has been set at ₹1,065– ₹1,119 per share.

The issue is expected to raise around ₹30,213 crore through a fresh issue of 27 crore shares. At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms would be valued at approximately $108.3 billion.

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The proceeds will primarily be used to repay or prepay borrowings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Following the fresh issue, Reliance Industries’ stake in Jio Platforms is expected to decline from approximately 66.43% to around 64.4%. However, RIL will retain majority control of the digital and telecom business.

Also Read | Reliance Jio IPO GMP: What grey market trend reflects ahead of subscription

Jio Platforms vs Reliance Industries: What should investors compare? Jio Platforms and Reliance Industries offer different investment propositions. Jio Platforms provides direct exposure to opportunities in telecom, digital services, cloud, and artificial intelligence. RIL, on the other hand, offers diversified exposure to energy, retail, telecom and digital businesses, according to experts.

Jio’s valuation will depend on its IPO pricing, earnings growth, subscriber monetisation, tariff increases, digital services and enterprise technology opportunities. For RIL, investors must assess the performance of its broader businesses alongside the value of its stake in Jio, according to experts.

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The key consideration for investors evaluating Jio’s IPO will be whether its valuation leaves sufficient room for future returns, while RIL shareholders must weigh the benefits of diversified exposure against the potential holding-company discount.

What existing RIL shareholders should know A ₹2,500 crore shareholder reservation has been reported for eligible Reliance Industries shareholders. However, eligibility will depend on the record date and the conditions specified in the IPO’s offer documents.

Investors should check the official offer documents for eligibility criteria before buying or selling shares under the shareholder quota. Purchasing RIL shares after the applicable record date would not establish eligibility for the reserved portion.

Ultimately, the choice between Jio Platforms and Reliance Industries will depend on investors’ preferred business exposure, valuation expectations and risk appetite. While Jio offers a more focused play on telecom and digital growth, RIL provides a diversified investment proposition with indirect exposure to Jio.

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Also Read | Reliance Jio IPO GMP: What grey market trend reflects ahead of subscription

Experts weigh in on Jio IPO vs RIL stock Abhinav Tiwari, Senior Research Analyst at Bonanza, said Jio Platforms’ upcoming IPO could attract strong investor interest, particularly from those seeking direct exposure to India’s expanding telecom and digital economy.

With more than 53 crore subscribers, rising data consumption, tariff hikes and growth opportunities in 5G, broadband and artificial intelligence (AI), Jio offers significant long-term growth potential, Tiwari said.

However, investor preference between Jio Platforms and Reliance Industries (RIL) will largely depend on valuations. Jio’s proposed valuation of around ₹10–11 lakh crore already factors in substantial growth expectations, potentially limiting its near-term upside.

RIL, meanwhile, offers a diversified portfolio spanning telecom, retail, energy and new energy businesses, reducing investors’ dependence on any single sector. Jio’s listing could also help unlock value for RIL shareholders.

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Tiwari said growth-oriented investors may prefer Jio’s standalone telecom and digital exposure, while those seeking diversification and greater valuation comfort may continue to favour RIL. Both stocks could appeal to different investor categories.

Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner at ITI Alternatives, said the choice should not necessarily be framed as a decision between Jio and RIL. Even after the IPO, RIL is expected to retain a substantial stake in Jio, allowing its shareholders to continue benefiting from the digital business’s performance.

Gulati said the listing would give investors a choice of exposure, allowing them to invest directly in India’s telecom and digital platform businesses, separately from RIL’s oil-to-chemicals and retail operations.

He added that the IPO should not necessarily be viewed as a substitution trade. Instead, the decision should depend on how each investment fits into an investor’s portfolio, with some long-term investors potentially choosing to hold both stocks.

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Saurabh Jain, Head of Fundamental Research at SMC Global Securities, said the choice between Jio Platforms’ IPO and RIL shares would depend on investors’ portfolio strategies, as both offer distinct advantages.

Jain said Jio provides focused exposure to India’s digital and telecom growth, as it accounts for approximately 60% of the country’s wireless data traffic. Its strong cash generation is reflected in its FY26 profit after tax of ₹30,049.1 crore, he added.

RIL, on the other hand, trades at a conglomerate discount and offers exposure to telecom, retail, oil-to-chemicals, and new energy businesses.

From a valuation perspective, Jain said Jio’s IPO is priced at a post-issue price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 33.56 times at the upper end of the ₹1,119 price band, broadly comparable with Bharti Airtel’s P/E multiple of 35.28 times.

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Investors seeking a pure-play telecom and digital business, with the potential to reduce debt through IPO proceeds, may favour Jio shares. Those prioritising diversification, exposure to multiple sectors and the stability of a broader business portfolio may prefer RIL, Jain said.

Ultimately, the IPO could appeal to investors seeking focused growth in digital and telecom, while RIL may remain attractive to those looking for diversified exposure across energy, retail, and digital businesses.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.