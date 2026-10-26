Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO allotment today, 26 Oct: Check status online, latest GMP price, share listing prediction

Reliance's Jio Platforms IPO allotment today: The Jio Platforms IPO is all set to finalise allotment on Monday, 26 October, after receiving strong demand from investors during the three-day subscription status.

Investors who applied for the Jio Platforms IPO can check their allotment status through the official registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd, and exchanges - BSE and NSE. They can verify whether shares have been allotted to them and check the number of shares allocated.

The allotment process depends on the availability of shares and investor demand. Applicants who do not receive an allotment will have their refunds initiated on Tuesday, October 27. For successful applicants, the allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

The Jio Platforms IPO is scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, 28 October.

The Jio Platforms IPO was subscribed 22.19 times, with total bids across the public issue and anchor investor placement surpassing ₹7.4 lakh crore. The digital services company’s public offering received nearly 1.39 crore applications, marking an unprecedented level of investor interest.

Excluding the anchor investor portion, the public issue attracted bids worth over ₹4.9 lakh crore, while retail investor bids exceeded ₹25,867 crore, according to stock exchange data.

Jio Platforms IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for the Jio Platforms IPO currently stands at ₹247. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹1,119 per share.

According to experts, the IPO's GMP has risen in the latest trading session, signalling positive grey-market sentiment ahead of listing. Over the past 22 trading sessions, the premium has fluctuated between ₹148 and ₹273, indicating sustained interest but also variations in investors' listing expectations. However, GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the stock's actual listing price.

Jio Platforms IPO listing share price prediction According to the GMP trends in the unlisted market, the estimated listing price of Jio Platforms IPO is ₹1,366, implying a potential gain of 22.07% over the issue price of ₹1119.

Jio Platforms IPO allotment today: How to check allotment status online? KFin Technologies Visit the official KFin Technologies website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/.

Open the link to access the IPO allotment status page, where you will find five different links to check your status. Select Jio Platforms IPO from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu after opening any one of the five links. Choose your preferred search option: PAN, Demat account number or application number. If you select the application number option, enter your application number and the captcha code, then click on ‘Submit’. If you choose the Demat account option, enter your Demat account details and the captcha code before clicking on ‘Submit’. If you opt for the PAN option, enter your PAN details and the captcha code, then click on ‘Submit’ to check your IPO allotment status. BSE Visit the official BSE website’s IPO allotment status page. 2. Under the ‘Issue Type’ section, select ‘Equity’.

3. Choose the relevant IPO from the dropdown menu under ‘Issue Name’.

4. Enter your application number or PAN to check your allotment status.

NSE Visit the official NSE website using this link. 2. If you are a first-time user, click on ‘Click here to sign up’ and register using your PAN details.

3. Log in by entering your username, password and the captcha code displayed on the screen.

4. Once logged in, you can view the status of your IPO allotment on the next page.