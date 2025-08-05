Renol Polychem IPO allotment today: Here's how to check status and latest GMP

Renol Polychem IPO allotment: The allotment process for the Renol Polychem's SME IPO has been successfully concluded. Investors who participated in the issue can now verify their allotment status through the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services.

For applicants who did not receive any shares, the refund process is set to commence on August 6, 2025. Meanwhile, successful allottees will see the credited shares reflected in their demat accounts on the same day. The IPO, which opened for subscription on July 31 and closed on August 4, is slated to list on the NSE SME platform on August 7, 2025.

How to Check Renol Polychem IPO Allotment Status Applicants can verify their allotment status by visiting the official website of Skyline Financial Services. To check the allotment status of 'Renol Polychem ' IPO, investors need to select the issue name from the dropdown menu and provide one of the following: PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID. After entering the required details along with the captcha code, the allotment information will be shown on the screen.

As an alternative, applicants can also visit the NSE website and head to the ‘Equity’ section under the ‘Status of Issue Application’ page to access their allotment status.

IPO Details and Subscription The ₹25.77-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Renol Polychem was a completely fresh issue comprising 24.54 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund capital expenditure for machinery purchases, repay outstanding borrowings, meet working capital requirements, and support general corporate purposes.

The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹100 to ₹105 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment stood at ₹2,40,000 for 2,400 shares. Ahead of the public offering, Renol Polychem raised ₹4.03 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor bidding taking place on July 30, 2025.

The IPO garnered a decent response from the market, closing with an overall subscription of 6.83 times. It received 1.31 crore bids against 19.21 lakh shares on offer. Segment-wise, the retail investor category was subscribed 6.51 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment 6.89 times, and the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 8.41 times.

Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

About Renol Polychem Renol Polychem is involved in the supply of a diverse range of raw materials including colour masterbatches, pigments, filler granules, anti-moisture powders, carbon noodles, superpack and onepack solutions, impact modifiers, processing aids, and titanium dioxide. Operating on a B2B model, the company serves industrial and commercial clients exclusively, providing essential inputs for the manufacturing of plastic products.

Its customer base primarily comprises producers of UPVC and CPVC pipes, pipe fittings, and other moulded plastic components. Renol Polychem is known for its expertise in delivering customised masterbatches and pigment solutions tailored to meet the specific colour, performance, and application needs of its clients.

GMP Today The company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share. This indicated a listing prospect at ₹108, a premium of 2.86 percent from issue price.