Renol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price makes flat debut on NSE SME, tanks 5% to hit lower circuit

Renol Polychem's IPO debuted flat on the NSE SME on August 7, opening at 105. Following weak market sentiment, the stock quickly fell to its 5% lower circuit of 99.75, below grey market expectations of 108.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Aug 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Renol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price made a flat debut on the NSE SME and crashed 5 per cent to hit lower circuit on August 7.
Renol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price made a flat debut on the NSE SME and crashed 5 per cent to hit lower circuit on August 7. (Pixabay)

Renol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price debuted flat on the NSE SME on Thursday, August 7, amid weak market sentiment on worries over Trump tariffs. Renol Polychem stock opened at par its issue price of 105. After a flat opening, the stock saw a sharp selloff which dragged it its 5 per cent lower circuit of 99.75. Around 11:10 AM, the stock was locked in its 5 per cent lower circuit.

The stock's listing was below what the grey market was expecting. As per grey market sources, the stock was expected to list at 108.

Renol Polychem supplies a diverse range of raw materials, including colour masterbatches, pigments, filler granules, anti-moisture powders, carbon noodles, superpack and onepack solutions, impact modifiers, processing aids, and titanium dioxide.

Operating on a B2B model, the company serves industrial and commercial clients exclusively, providing essential inputs for the manufacturing of plastic products.

The company specialises in manufacturing tailor-made masterbatches and pigment solutions designed to meet specific performance, colour, and application requirements of customers.

Also Read | Connplex Cinemas IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details

Renol Polychem IPO details

Renol Polychem IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, July 31 and closed on Monday, August 4.

The 25.77 crore SME IPO, which was a fresh issue of 24.54 lakh shares, was priced at 100-105 per share.

Renol Polychem IPO was subscribed 6.83 times. The retail category was booked 6.51 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 6.89 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 8.41 times.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure for machinery purchases, meet working capital requirements, repay some borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPORenol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price makes flat debut on NSE SME, tanks 5% to hit lower circuit
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.