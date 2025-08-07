Renol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price makes flat debut on NSE SME, tanks 5% to hit lower circuit

Renol Polychem IPO listing: Renol Polychem share price debuted flat on the NSE SME on Thursday, August 7, amid weak market sentiment on worries over Trump tariffs. Renol Polychem stock opened at par its issue price of ₹105. After a flat opening, the stock saw a sharp selloff which dragged it its 5 per cent lower circuit of ₹99.75. Around 11:10 AM, the stock was locked in its 5 per cent lower circuit.

Advertisement

The stock's listing was below what the grey market was expecting. As per grey market sources, the stock was expected to list at ₹108.

Renol Polychem supplies a diverse range of raw materials, including colour masterbatches, pigments, filler granules, anti-moisture powders, carbon noodles, superpack and onepack solutions, impact modifiers, processing aids, and titanium dioxide.

Operating on a B2B model, the company serves industrial and commercial clients exclusively, providing essential inputs for the manufacturing of plastic products.

The company specialises in manufacturing tailor-made masterbatches and pigment solutions designed to meet specific performance, colour, and application requirements of customers.

Renol Polychem IPO details Renol Polychem IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, July 31 and closed on Monday, August 4.

Advertisement

The ₹25.77 crore SME IPO, which was a fresh issue of 24.54 lakh shares, was priced at ₹100-105 per share.

Renol Polychem IPO was subscribed 6.83 times. The retail category was booked 6.51 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 6.89 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was booked 8.41 times.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure for machinery purchases, meet working capital requirements, repay some borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

Read all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.