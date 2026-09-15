Rentomojo IPO: Allotment today; check status online | 72.88x subscription - GMP signals 39% listing gains

Rentomojo IPO allotment is all set to be finalised today, 15 September. The mainboard IPO opened for bidding on 9 September and closed on 11 September.

The IPO received a strong response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 72.88 times on the third and final day of bidding. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 177.29 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 67.93 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion also saw healthy interest, receiving 15.59 times subscription.

Rentomojo IPO GMP today The shares of Rentomojo IPO is commanding a strong premium in the grey market ahead of allotment. The GMP of Rentomojo IPO is ₹158, according to Investorgain.

The estimated listing price of Rentomojo IPO is likely to be ₹562, which is 39.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹404.

Rentomojo IPO details The ₹1,255.57 crore Rentomojo IPO set its price band at ₹384– ₹404 per equity share. The issue opened for subscription on September 9 and closed on September 11.

The public issue consists of a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS). The fresh issue comprises 37.15 lakh equity shares worth ₹150 crore, while the OFS includes 2.73 crore shares valued at ₹1,105.57 crore.

The allotment of Rentomojo IPO shares is expected to be finalised on September 15, after the bidding process concludes. The company's shares are proposed to be listed on both the NSE and BSE, with September 17, 2026, as the tentative listing date.

The IPO proceeds will be deployed for multiple corporate requirements. The company plans to use a portion of the funds to repay or prepay, either fully or partially, certain outstanding borrowings, including accrued interest. Some of the proceeds will also be used towards lease rentals and licence fees for its warehouses and experience stores, while the balance will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is acting as the registrar to the issue.

Rentomojo is an India-based direct-to-consumer rental and subscription platform that provides customers with flexible access to furniture and appliances without the need to bear the upfront cost of ownership.

How to check allotment status of Rentomojo IPO on BSE, NSE and registrar's website? Applicants can check the Rentomojo IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE and KFin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

After the allotment is finalised, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be initiated on September 16, while shares allotted to successful investors are likely to be credited to their Demat accounts on the same day.

BSE Open the IPO allotment status page on the BSE website.

Select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type section.

From the Issue Name dropdown, select ‘Rentomojo Ltd.’.

Enter your Application Number or PAN details.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click on ‘Search’ to view your IPO allotment status. NSE Visit the Status of Issue Application page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details” from the available options.

Choose RentoMojo (RENTOMOJO) from the IPO company code dropdown.

Enter your PAN and Application Number in the respective fields.

Click on “Submit” to view your RentoMojo IPO allotment status. KFin Technologies Visit the official website of KFIN Technologies Ltd

Select ‘RENTOMOJO’ from the drop-down menu.

Enter the required details, such as your PAN, Application Number, or Demat Account Number.

Click on ‘Submit’ to check and view your Rentomojo IPO allotment status.