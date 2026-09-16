Rentomojo IPO listing tomorrow: GMP hints 27% listing pop | Expert view on share price ahead of NSE, BSE debut

Rentomojo IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, 17 September) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Rentomojo IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 15 September. According to details on the BSE website, Rentomojo share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and the NSE during Thursday's trading. Rentomojo share price tomorrow will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

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According to a BSE notice, the equity shares of Rentomojo Limited will be listed and admitted for trading on the exchange in due course.

Rentomojo IPO GMP today Rentomojo IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +107. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rentomojo share price was indicated at ₹511 apiece, which is 26.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹404.

According to grey market trends over the past 13 sessions, the current GMP is ₹107, indicating a negative outlook. Throughout this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹79 and ₹160, according to experts.

The Rentomojo IPO subscription status was 72.88 times on the final day of bidding. According to NSE data, the Rentomojo IPO received bids for 158.68 crore equity shares against 2.17 crore shares offered.

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The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 177.29 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 67.93 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed 15.59 times.

The Rentomojo IPO price band was set at ₹384-404 per share, valuing the company at ₹1,256 crore at the upper end.

Rentomojo IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs, and not more than 35% for retail investors.

Rentomojo IPO listing prediction Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd, said Rentomojo is a leading organised player in India’s furniture and appliance rental market, supported by its differentiated D2C subscription model. Its full-stack platform integrates procurement, rental, refurbishment, logistics and asset redeployment, enabling recurring monetisation. The company reported strong Revenue, EBITDA and Adjusted PAT CAGRs of 41.7%, 45.5% and 118.4%, respectively, during FY24–FY26. Rising subscribers and contracted but unrecognised revenue provide healthy revenue visibility, while urban mobility, rental housing and preference for flexible consumption offer long-term growth opportunities.

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However, the business remains capital-intensive and exposed to subscriber defaults, asset utilisation and execution risks. At the upper price band of ₹404, Rentomojo is valued at 39.4x FY26 P/E, implying a premium valuation. Ojha said the valuation is supported by the company’s market leadership, strong growth, recurring revenue profile and improving profitability. He expects a 20–22% listing gain, adding that short-term investors could consider booking partial gains on listing and holding the remaining shares for the long term.

Shiva Grover, Founder of Equitrust Solutions, said Rentomojo’s IPO received strong pre-listing demand, with the issue subscribed 72.88 times overall and the QIB portion 177 times. He noted that the furniture and appliance rental platform reported healthy FY26 performance, with revenue rising 45% to ₹387 crore and PAT increasing 142% to ₹104 crore, reflecting improving scale and profitability despite its asset-heavy business model.

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Grover said the grey market premium has been around ₹155–160, indicating a potential 38–40% listing gain over the upper price band of ₹404. As India’s first pure-play rental company to list, Rentomojo could benefit from first-mover positioning in the growing urban flexible-consumption segment, he added.

He said investors should monitor asset utilisation, subscriber growth and the sustainability of the company’s acquisition, rental, recovery and redeployment cycle after listing. Overall, sentiment remains constructive ahead of the 17 September debut, Grover said.

Rentomojo IPO details The Rentomojo IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹150 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 2.73 crore shares, valued at up to ₹1,106 crore at the upper end of the price band.

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At the upper price of ₹404 per share, the total issue size stands at ₹1,256 crore.

The OFS comprises shares offered by existing shareholders, including Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd, Edelweiss Discovery Fund – Series I, IDG Ventures India Fund III LLC, ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund, Madison India Opportunities V VCC, Chiratae Trust, TM Naigama Investment Manager LLP, GMO Payment Gateway Inc, Geetansh Bamania, GMO GFF Ltd Partnership and Renaud Laplanche.

Rentomojo plans to use the fresh issue proceeds to repay debt, pay lease rentals or licence fees for warehouses and experience stores, and meet general corporate purposes.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.