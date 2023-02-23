ResGen IPO: Issue to open on Feb 28, Check details here
ResGen IPO is priced at ₹45 – 47 per share based on a face value (FV) of ₹10
ResGen, a sustainable solution provider for plastic waste company, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to open on 28 February, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on March 2, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME.
