Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  ResGen IPO: Issue to open on Feb 28, Check details here

ResGen IPO: Issue to open on Feb 28, Check details here

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Livemint
ResGen IPO

ResGen IPO is priced at 45 – 47 per share based on a face value (FV) of 10

ResGen, a sustainable solution provider for plastic waste company, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to open on 28 February, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on March 2, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME.

ResGen, a sustainable solution provider for plastic waste company, is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is set to open on 28 February, 2023 and the three-day initial share sale is scheduled to conclude on March 2, 2023. The shares of the company are expected to list on BSE SME.

ResGen IPO is priced at 45 – 47 per share based on a face value (FV) of 10 , with an issue size of 28.20 crore. It is an entire fresh issue. The SME platform of the exchanges is intended for small and medium sized companies.

ResGen IPO is priced at 45 – 47 per share based on a face value (FV) of 10 , with an issue size of 28.20 crore. It is an entire fresh issue. The SME platform of the exchanges is intended for small and medium sized companies.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

This SME IPO of 60,00,000 shares equity shares of the face value of 10 aggregating up to 28.20 crore. The minimum order quantity is 3,000 shares.

ResGen manufactures pyrolysis oil, which is a substitute for furnace oil, from waste plastics. The company wants to make environment-saving projects commercially viable and highly scalable. ResGen has come up with an eco-friendly solution, which uses each by-product to increase efficiency.

Not more than 50% of the net issue will available for allocation to QIB Bidders. However, up to 5% of the Net QIB Portion will be available for allocation proportionately to Mutual Funds only.

While for non-institutional investors, not less than 15% of the issue allocation to them and 35% of the issue is for retail investors.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The promoters of the ompany are Karan Atul Bora and Kunal Atul Bora. As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, promoters holds an aggregate of 1,35,14,060 equity shares, representing 90.24% of the pre-issue, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP