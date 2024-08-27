Resourceful Automobile IPO: Deepak Shenoy’s cryptic remark on ₹1.5 crore company asking for ₹31 crore valuations

  • Resourceful Automobile IPO: Deepak Shenoy's cryptic remark on 1.5 crore company asking for 31 crore valuations

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published27 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Resourceful Automobile IPO: Bengaluru-based Capitalmind Financial Services' Founder and CEO, Deepak Shenoy, recently commented on the Resourceful Automobile IPO on X (formerly Twitter). He raised doubts about the 12 crore IPO's oversubscription and questioned the company's quality. Despite its 1.5 crore earnings last year, the company is seeking a 31 crore valuation, which Shenoy finds relatively cost-effective compared to other IPOs. However, he acknowledges the uncertainty of the company's future expansion or lack thereof and emphasizes the risks associated with investing in such ventures.

"Is this company crappy? I don't know. I haven't analyzed it. It's made 1.5 cr last year, and they're asking for a valuation of 31 cr. I've seen a lot more "expensive" IPOs than that - and who knows, they might even expand. Or they might not. These are risks that investors must take," said Deepak Shenoy.

Another point raised by Deepak Shenoy was whether or not this indicated that individuals were investing in subpar companies. Using Jet Airways as an example, he pointed out that the airline continued to operate for many years after it was dissolved.

“I have put notes here on twitter, in times that were less heady, that a company is GOING TO WIPE OUT ALL ITS EQUITY and your money is going to become ZERO, and people have still bought enough for upper circuits,” added Shenoy on the social media platform.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 11:37 AM IST
HomeMarketsIPOResourceful Automobile IPO: Deepak Shenoy’s cryptic remark on ₹1.5 crore company asking for ₹31 crore valuations

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,692.10
12:06 PM | 27 AUG 2024
-33.55 (-0.71%)

Tata Steel

155.00
12:07 PM | 27 AUG 2024
-0.65 (-0.42%)

Bharat Electronics

304.90
12:06 PM | 27 AUG 2024
-1.7 (-0.55%)

Indian Oil Corporation

173.95
12:06 PM | 27 AUG 2024
0.5 (0.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Investment Corporation

6,699.90
11:57 AM | 27 AUG 2024
528.1 (8.56%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

145.25
11:57 AM | 27 AUG 2024
10.05 (7.43%)

CESC

201.15
11:57 AM | 27 AUG 2024
12.6 (6.68%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

304.00
11:57 AM | 27 AUG 2024
18.35 (6.42%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,059.00992.00
    Chennai
    73,195.00-157.00
    Delhi
    74,203.001,422.00
    Kolkata
    73,483.00131.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue