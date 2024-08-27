Resourceful Automobile IPO: Bengaluru-based Capitalmind Financial Services' Founder and CEO, Deepak Shenoy, recently commented on the Resourceful Automobile IPO on X (formerly Twitter). He raised doubts about the 12 crore IPO's oversubscription and questioned the company's quality. Despite its 1.5 crore earnings last year, the company is seeking a 31 crore valuation, which Shenoy finds relatively cost-effective compared to other IPOs. However, he acknowledges the uncertainty of the company's future expansion or lack thereof and emphasizes the risks associated with investing in such ventures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Is this company crappy? I don't know. I haven't analyzed it. It's made 1.5 cr last year, and they're asking for a valuation of 31 cr. I've seen a lot more "expensive" IPOs than that - and who knows, they might even expand. Or they might not. These are risks that investors must take," said Deepak Shenoy.

Another point raised by Deepak Shenoy was whether or not this indicated that individuals were investing in subpar companies. Using Jet Airways as an example, he pointed out that the airline continued to operate for many years after it was dissolved.

“I have put notes here on twitter, in times that were less heady, that a company is GOING TO WIPE OUT ALL ITS EQUITY and your money is going to become ZERO, and people have still bought enough for upper circuits," added Shenoy on the social media platform.

