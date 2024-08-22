Resourceful Automobile IPO subscribed over 4 times on day 1; check GMP

Resourceful Automobile IPO was oversubscribed over 4 times within three hours on its opening day, receiving bids for 45,14,400 shares against the 10,24,800 offered.

Nishant Kumar
Published22 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM IST
Resourceful Automobile IPO subscribed over 4 times on day 1; check GMP
Resourceful Automobile IPO subscribed over 4 times on day 1; check GMP Photo: iStock

Resourceful Automobile IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Resourceful Automobile received strong investor interest, with the issue being oversubscribed more than 4 times within the first three hours of bidding on the opening day, Thursday, August 22.

By 12:30 pm, BSE data showed that the SME IPO had received total bids for 45,14,400 shares, compared to the 10,24,800 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of 4.4 times. The retail investor segment had been subscribed by over 8 times by that time, receiving bids for 40,17,600 shares against 4,86,600 offered.

The 11.99 crore Resourceful Automobile IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of 10.25 lakh shares, opened for subscription on Thursday, August 22 and will close on Monday, August 26. The price band for the Resourceful Automobile IPO has been set at 117 per equity share.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 27, and the shares may be listed on the BSE SME on Thursday, August 29.

Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar for the issue, while Swastika Investment is the book-running lead manager.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the issue to expand its business by opening new showrooms in Delhi/NCR. It will also use some parts of the proceeds to repay its debt, meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Resourceful Automobile IPO GMP today

Resourceful Automobile IPO's grey market price is +80. This indicates the stock is trading at a premium of 80 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Resourceful Automobile share price was indicated at 197 apiece, which is 68.4 per cent higher than the IPO price of 117.

GMP indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:22 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM IST
