Retaggio Industries IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

  • Retaggio Industries IPO allotment is finalized today, April 3. Investors can check their allotment status on Bigshare Services' portal. The IPO was oversubscribed 1.86 times. Shares will be credited to demat accounts on April 4, with refunds for unsuccessful applicants starting the same day.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published3 Apr 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Retaggio Industries IPO allotment date today: Retaggio Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, April 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Retaggio Industries IPO subscription status on the last day of bidding was 1.86 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Retaggio Industries Ltd, opened on Thursday, March 27 and ended on Wednesday, April 2.

Investors can verify the allotment details to see how many shares have been allocated to them, if any. The status of the IPO allocation will indicate the number of shares that have been assigned. Those applicants who do not obtain shares will start the process for returns. The shares that have been allocated will be deposited in their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, April 4. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Retaggio Industries IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, April 7 on BSE SME.

How to check Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1

To input your login details, visit the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Access the IPO allocation for Retaggio Industries.

Step 2

Select the option for "Retaggio Industries IPO" from the list provided.

Step 3

Pick "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Simply press "Search." You can verify this on either your computer screen or your mobile device.

How to check Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Go to the official BSE website to verify the allotment status for the Retaggio Industries IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select the IPO from the list displayed under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter your application number or PAN.

Step 5

Check the box that reads 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click on the 'Submit' button.

Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today

Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

