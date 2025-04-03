Retaggio Industries IPO allotment in focus today; check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Retaggio Industries IPO allotment date today: Retaggio Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, April 3). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Retaggio Industries IPO subscription status on the last day of bidding was 1.86 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Retaggio Industries Ltd, opened on Thursday, March 27 and ended on Wednesday, April 2.

Advertisement

Investors can verify the allotment details to see how many shares have been allocated to them, if any. The status of the IPO allocation will indicate the number of shares that have been assigned. Those applicants who do not obtain shares will start the process for returns. The shares that have been allocated will be deposited in their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, April 4. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Retaggio Industries IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, April 7 on BSE SME.

How to check Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To input your login details, visit the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Access the IPO allocation for Retaggio Industries.

Advertisement

Step 2 Select the option for "Retaggio Industries IPO" from the list provided.

Read More

Step 3 Pick "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Simply press "Search." You can verify this on either your computer screen or your mobile device.

How to check Retaggio Industries IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the official BSE website to verify the allotment status for the Retaggio Industries IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' from the available options under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the list displayed under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your application number or PAN.

Step 5 Check the box that reads 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click on the 'Submit' button.

Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com Advertisement

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.