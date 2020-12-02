Retail frenzy drives Burger King India IPO, issue oversubscribed three times

MUMBAI : Euphoric retail investors led to over subscriptions of Burger King India Ltd initial public offering on Wednesday. The ₹810 crore issue of the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, Burger King India Ltd was subscribed over three times at the end of first day of bidding.

The IPO received bids for 233.20 million shares against 74.49 million shares on offer, translating into 3.13 times subscription, according to data available with BSE and NSE. Exchange data showed that retail individual investors category was subscribed 15.54 times while other categories were not fully subscribed. Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 16%, high net worth investors (HNIs) 70%. With a price band of ₹59-60 a piece, the three-day stake sale will end on 4 December. The company has already raised ₹364.5 crore from anchor investors.

Burger King India’s premium positioning targeted for millennials, perhaps, has attracted retail investors to the issue despite covid-led lockdown and social distancing norms hitting restaurant businesses. Previous IPOs in FY21 such as Happiest Mind Technologies, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Route Mobile, Computer Age Management Services, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have seen retail segment subscribed 46 to 157 times.

“Indians eating out are millennials, which represent the age group from 15 to 34 years old. Burger King India’s competitive position depends on their continued ability to offer products that have a strong appeal to consumers. The company tailors its menu, promotions and pricing to the Indian tastes and preferences through its customer proposition," said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Burger King India’s high street locations which typically have high impact and high visibility locations for brand awareness, shopping malls and food courts, which are both ready catchments to drive footfalls and transit locations, present a significant opportunity given India’s current promotion of infrastructure projects across the country, said the brokerage firm. Of the total stores Burger King India has, 55% stores located in malls, and 25% in high street locations. Regionally, 50-55% stores are located in North, 40-45% South and West, and the rest in East.

Despite making losses at bottomline level, analysts find its valuation to be attractive on expectations of its growth prospects. “Benefiting from reduced competition from unorganised smaller local restaurants due to Covid related disruptions and expansion of food delivery businesses, the company is well positioned to expand its footprint in India. At ₹60, the stock is available at 2.9 times FY20 enterprise value/sales," said ICICI Direct.

Burger King India is the national master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India, with exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. Their master franchisee arrangement provides them with the ability to use Burger King’s globally recognised brand name to grow its business in India, while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.

The Burger King brand is the second largest fast food burger brand globally as measured by the total number of restaurants, with a global network of over 18,675 restaurants in more than 100 countries and US territories as of 30 September 2020.

As of date, they have 259 Company-owned Burger King Restaurants and 9 sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants, of which 249 were operational, including two sub-franchised Burger King Restaurant.

