Retail frenzy drives Burger King India IPO, issue oversubscribed three times

Burger King India’s high street locations which typically have high impact and high visibility locations for brand awareness, shopping malls and food courts, which are both ready catchments to drive footfalls and transit locations, present a significant opportunity given India’s current promotion of infrastructure projects across the country, said the brokerage firm. Of the total stores Burger King India has, 55% stores located in malls, and 25% in high street locations. Regionally, 50-55% stores are located in North, 40-45% South and West, and the rest in East.