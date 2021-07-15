Retail investors gulp down Zomato shares on Day-1

Equity markets have witnessed frenetic participation by small investors of late. However, the Zomato retail subscription is a bit pale compared to the Burger King India Ltd IPO in December. The ₹810 crore issue of the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain was subscribed over three times at the end of the first day of bidding. The retail segment was finally subscribed 68 times with an overall subscription of 157 times. To be sure, the size of the Zomato IPO is far more than that of Burger King India.