Retail investors lap up Zomato shares as IPO kickstarts on flying note

Strong retail participation in the Zomato IPO comes at a time when equity markets are witnessing frenetic investing activity by small investors. However, it is a bit pale compared to Burger King IPO in December last year. The ₹810 crore issue of the quick service restaurant (QSR) chain, Burger King India Ltd was subscribed over three times at the end of first day of bidding. Retail segment of Burger King was subscribed 68.15 times with an overall subscription of 156.65 times. To be sure, the size of the retail book in Zomato’s IPO is far bigger compared to the number of shares that were available for such investors in Burger King India.

