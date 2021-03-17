OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >Retail investors latch on to gaming firm Nazara's IPO; Kalyan Jewellers fully subscribed

Retail investors latch on to gaming firm Nazara's IPO; Kalyan Jewellers fully subscribed

The retail investors portion of the Kalyan Jewellers IPO was subscribed the most with 1.90 times
The retail investors portion of the Kalyan Jewellers IPO was subscribed the most with 1.90 times
 2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2021, 09:05 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Nazara's IPO received bids for 11.7 million equity shares against the IPO size of 2.92 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed
  • Meanwhile, the 1175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd was subscribed 1.21 times on day 2

Mumbai: The initial public offering of Nazara Technologies, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, started off with a 4 times subscription on the first day of bidding, as retail investors bid heavily on India's first gaming IPO.

The offer received bids for 11.7 million equity shares against the IPO size of 2.92 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Retail portion was subscribed 16.75 times, non-institutional investors portion saw a subscription of 2.85 times, whereas employees and qualified institutional buyers' portion were subscribed 2.28 times and 36% respectively.

Nazara Technologies is planning to raise around 581 crore through public issue and the issue closes on March 19.

Meanwhile, the 1175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd was subscribed 1.21 times on the second day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 115.6 million equity shares against the offer size of 95.70 million shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

The retail investors portion was subscribed the most with 1.90 times. Non-institutional investors saw 89% subscription, while qualified institutional buyers saw 24% subscription.

A third IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries closed successfully on Wednesday with a subscription of 106.74 times.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The issue received bids for 3.48 billion equity shares against the IPO size of 32.5 million shares, according to the subscription data available on exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 19.95 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 217.62 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 175.43 times.

Autocomponent maker Craftsman Automation could not draw a similar interest to its IPO and saw only a 3.8 times subscription on its final day. It received bids for 14.7 million equity shares against the offer size of 3.87 million equity shares.

The 582 crore initial public offering of Suryoday Small Finance Bank also opened on Wednesday and was subscribed 42% on the first day of bidding.

It received bids for 5.63 million equity shares against the IPO size of 13.5 million equity shares.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 84%, while non-institutional investors have put in 3% against the reserved portion of 2.79 million equity shares, qualified institutional investors are yet put in their bids. Employees portion was subscribed 6%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout