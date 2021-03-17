Mumbai: The initial public offering of Nazara Technologies, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, started off with a 4 times subscription on the first day of bidding, as retail investors bid heavily on India's first gaming IPO.

The offer received bids for 11.7 million equity shares against the IPO size of 2.92 million equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail portion was subscribed 16.75 times, non-institutional investors portion saw a subscription of 2.85 times, whereas employees and qualified institutional buyers' portion were subscribed 2.28 times and 36% respectively.

Nazara Technologies is planning to raise around ₹581 crore through public issue and the issue closes on March 19.

Meanwhile, the ₹1175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd was subscribed 1.21 times on the second day of bidding.

The issue received bids for 115.6 million equity shares against the offer size of 95.70 million shares, according to the data available on exchanges.

The retail investors portion was subscribed the most with 1.90 times. Non-institutional investors saw 89% subscription, while qualified institutional buyers saw 24% subscription.

A third IPO of Laxmi Organic Industries closed successfully on Wednesday with a subscription of 106.74 times.

The issue received bids for 3.48 billion equity shares against the IPO size of 32.5 million shares, according to the subscription data available on exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 19.95 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 217.62 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 175.43 times.

Autocomponent maker Craftsman Automation could not draw a similar interest to its IPO and saw only a 3.8 times subscription on its final day. It received bids for 14.7 million equity shares against the offer size of 3.87 million equity shares.

The ₹582 crore initial public offering of Suryoday Small Finance Bank also opened on Wednesday and was subscribed 42% on the first day of bidding.

It received bids for 5.63 million equity shares against the IPO size of 13.5 million equity shares.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 84%, while non-institutional investors have put in 3% against the reserved portion of 2.79 million equity shares, qualified institutional investors are yet put in their bids. Employees portion was subscribed 6%.

