Retail investors often miss out on SME IPO rally. Microcap fund managers decode why
The SME IPO market offers lucrative opportunities for investors, but retail investors often miss out due to limited share allocation to them and oversubscription issues.
In recent history, the SME IPOs and stocks have been drawing attention of investors and market on the back of significant growth, jaw-dropping returns and lucrative investment opportunities. Investors wish to diversify their portfolio and tap into the potential growth of SME businesses but noticeable trend suggest that they often miss the bus on the SME IPO rally.
