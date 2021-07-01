Women’s wear brand GoColors is preparing to go public to raise ₹800-1,000 crore, joining apparel retailers such as Manyavar and FabIndia, which have lined up their initial share sales to bolster their balance sheets, provide an exit to investors, and tap market appetite for such stocks, two people familiar with the development said.

Mint reported on Wednesday that Fabindia Overseas may hit the markets with its IPO as early as the end of this year to raise as much as ₹3,000 crore. On 14 June, Mint reported that ethnic wear brand Manyavar, owned by Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd, has started working on a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹2,000-2,500-crore. The Manyavar IPO is also slated for later this financial year.

“While business has been subdued to these retailers due to covid, investor belief in the India consumption theme remains strong. There is a lot of optimism that as unlocking happens and we gradually get out of the pandemic, there will be a sharp rise in consumer demand and that optimism can be seen in some of the top listed companies in the space. So companies believe that going to the public markets is a good idea to raise capital and provide an exit route to their private equity investors," a banker closely aware of the IPO plans of the companies said on condition of anonymity.

GoColors, owned by Go Fashion (India) Pvt. Ltd and founded in 2010 by Vinod Saraogi and Prakash Saraogi, is involved in retailing women’s bottom-wear products. Sequoia and private equity firm ICICI Ventures own 42-43% stake in the company.

“GoColors started working on the IPO a few weeks ago. They have hired investment banks JM Financial, DAM Capital, and ICICI Securities," said a second person, also requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to reporters.

“The company will raise some fresh capital from the IPO, which will be used to expand its retail presence as well as for working capital requirements. The investors will also sell part of the shares through the IPO. The share sale is expected to happen in the second half of the fiscal," he said.

Queries sent to GoColors and Sequoia did not elicit a response.

The company reported a revenue of ₹393.6 crore in fiscal 2020, an increase of 19% from the ₹285.2 crore revenue posted in the previous fiscal, according to a 20 January note by credit rating agency ICRA. Profit jumped to ₹52.6 crore in fiscal 2020 from ₹36.5 crore in the previous year.

“Driven by sustained store additions and increasing brand presence, the company’s revenue witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57% during the last five years. Further, ICRA notes that its asset-light manufacturing model and sales focus through company-managed retail outlets supports scalability and return metrics," the rating agency report said.

ICRA noted that the company’s asset-light business model with the entire manufacturing outsourced to vendors on a job-work basis has allowed it to maintain healthy margins and return ratios.

“The absence of in-house manufacturing operations, along with the lower capital expenditure requirement for store expansion (given the use of the leased model for self-managed stores) supported its significant expansion over the past five years. With the increase in the scale of operations, the firm’s adjusted operating margins improved year-on-year to 22.3% in FY2020 from 13.7% in FY2017 due to better absorption of overhead cost.

Improvement in profitability combined with low capex requirement resulted in a healthy adjusted return on capital employed, which improved to 31.7% in FY2020 from 18.6% in FY2017," it said.

