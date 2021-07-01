Retailers shake off covid blues; line up 6,000-cr IPOs

“While business has been subdued to these retailers due to covid, investor belief in the India consumption theme remains strong. There is a lot of optimism that as unlocking happens and we gradually get out of the pandemic, there will be a sharp rise in consumer demand and that optimism can be seen in some of the top listed companies in the space. So companies believe that going to the public markets is a good idea to raise capital and provide an exit route to their private equity investors," a banker closely aware of the IPO plans of the companies said on condition of anonymity.