Retina Paints IPO: What GMP signals about SME issue as subscription ends today

Retina Paints IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Retina Paints Ltd began on 19th April 2023 and it is going to end on 24th April 2023 i.e. today. As per Retina Paints IPO subscription status, the public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange, has been subscribed 2.31 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.22 times. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Retina Paints Ltd are available at a premium of ₹4 in grey market today.

