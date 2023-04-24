Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Retina Paints IPO: What GMP signals about SME issue as subscription ends today

Retina Paints IPO: What GMP signals about SME issue as subscription ends today

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Asit Manohar
Retina Paints IPO has been fully subscribed in first three days of bidding.

  • Retina Paints IPO opened for subscription on 19th April 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 24th April 2023

Retina Paints IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Retina Paints Ltd began on 19th April 2023 and it is going to end on 24th April 2023 i.e. today. As per Retina Paints IPO subscription status, the public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange, has been subscribed 2.31 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.22 times. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Retina Paints Ltd are available at a premium of 4 in grey market today.

Retina Paints IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Retina Paints Ltd began on 19th April 2023 and it is going to end on 24th April 2023 i.e. today. As per Retina Paints IPO subscription status, the public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange, has been subscribed 2.31 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.22 times. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have also gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Retina Paints Ltd are available at a premium of 4 in grey market today.

Retina Paints IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Retina Paints IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 4, which is Re 1 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 3. Market observers maintained that rise in Retina Paints IPO GMP can be attributed to the positive sentiments on Dalal Street, especially the strong recovery from early morning losses on Friday deals. They said that grey market is bullish on the issue after strong response by investors as the public issue got fully subscribed much before the end of its subscription.

Retina Paints IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Retina Paints IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 4, which is Re 1 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 3. Market observers maintained that rise in Retina Paints IPO GMP can be attributed to the positive sentiments on Dalal Street, especially the strong recovery from early morning losses on Friday deals. They said that grey market is bullish on the issue after strong response by investors as the public issue got fully subscribed much before the end of its subscription.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Retina Paints IPO GMP today is 4, which means grey market is expecting that Retina Paints IPO listing price would be around 34, which is more than 13 per cent higher from its fixed price band of 30 per share. Observers went on to add that Retina Paints IPO GMP of 4 per share is dropping a hint that the public issue may list at double digit percentage premium.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Retina Paints IPO GMP today is 4, which means grey market is expecting that Retina Paints IPO listing price would be around 34, which is more than 13 per cent higher from its fixed price band of 30 per share. Observers went on to add that Retina Paints IPO GMP of 4 per share is dropping a hint that the public issue may list at double digit percentage premium.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market premium is not an ideal indicator about the success of failure of a public issue. One should scan financials of the company as it signals concrete picture of the fundamentals of the company.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market premium is not an ideal indicator about the success of failure of a public issue. One should scan financials of the company as it signals concrete picture of the fundamentals of the company.

Retina Paints IPO subscription status

As per the Retina Paints IPO subscription status after three days of bidding, the BSE SME IPO has been subscribed 2.31 times. Its retail portion has been subscribed 2.31 times whereas other portion of the IPO got subscribed 2.34 times.

Retina Paints IPO subscription status

As per the Retina Paints IPO subscription status after three days of bidding, the BSE SME IPO has been subscribed 2.31 times. Its retail portion has been subscribed 2.31 times whereas other portion of the IPO got subscribed 2.34 times.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.