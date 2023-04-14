Retina Paints SME IPO to open next week, check details here2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 11:32 PM IST
- The Retina Paints IPO consists of 3,700,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, totaling up to ₹11.10 crore. The issue is priced at ₹30.
Retina Paints, a manufacturer of Decorative Paints, began its initial Public Offering (IPO) on 19 April, 2023. The IPO will end on 24 April, 2023.
