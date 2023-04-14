Retina Paints, a manufacturer of Decorative Paints, began its initial Public Offering (IPO) on 19 April, 2023. The IPO will end on 24 April, 2023.

The Retina Paints IPO consists of 3,700,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, totaling up to ₹11.10 crore. The issue is priced at ₹30.

The proposed listing of the shares on BSE SME. The IPO allotment date is April 27 and the IPO might list on May 3.

The investors’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%.

The latest IPO GMP today for Retina Paints is ₹2, and it was updated on April 13 at IPOWatch. Presuming a price range of Rs. 30, the expected listing price for the Retina Paints SME IPO is ₹32 (cap price + today's GMP).

Another SME IPO of 1,530,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 and a total value of up to Rs. 9.33 Crores is Quicktouch Technologies. Priced at Rs. 61 per share, the issue of a minimum of 2000 Shares is the minimum order value. On April 18, 2023, the IPO will officially begin and will end on April 21, 2023. The lead managers of the IPO are Share India Capital Services Khambatta Securities, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar. It is intended that the issue will be listed on NSE SME. The allocated shares will be completed by April 28, 2023, and the basis of allotment for Quicktouch Technologies' IPO will be finalised on April 26, 2023.

The estimated time for Quicktouch Technologies' IPO listing is May 2, 2023, while the exact date has not yet been disclosed. Mr. Gaurav Jindal and Ms. Madhu are the promoters of the company. 50% of the net issue is fixed for retail quota whereas 50% of the issue for NII (HNI).

