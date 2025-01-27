Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment likely to be out today: Steps to check status, latest GMP

Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment: The allotment for Rexpro Enterprises' initial public offer (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Monday, January 27.

Rexpro Enterprises IPO, which was open for subscription from January 22 to January 24, received a strong response from investors, garnering 17.67 times bids. The retail portion was subscribed 27.12 times while the non-institutional investor portion was booked 8.22 times.

The ₹53.65 crore IPO was a fixed price issue, with the IPO price set at ₹145 per share. The IPO consisted of a fresh share sale of ₹47.13 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹6.53 crore.

Steps to check allotment status Investors can check the allotment status for Rexpro Enterprises IPO on the registrar's website which is Cameo Corporate Services or on NSE.

Steps to check Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment on registrar's website: 1. Head to the registrar's website using this link - https://ipostatus1.cameoindia.com/

2. Select the company name from dropdown

3. In 'Type', select PAN Number, DP-ID Client or Application Number

4. Enter in the required details

5. Fill in the captcha and hit Submit

Steps to check Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment on NSE's website: 1. Visit the NSE website at this link - https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp 2. Sign up by entering your details and click Submit.

3. Choose ‘Rexpro Enterprises IPO’ in the Issue Name dropdown

4. Enter your IPO application number and hit submit

Rexpro Enterprises IPO GMP Rexpro Enterprises IPO GMP today stood at ₹10, indicating that the company shares are trading higher by ₹10 over the issue price of ₹145 in the grey market. At this level, Rexpro Enterprises shares could list on the NSE SME platform at ₹155, a premium of 7%. The stock is slated to list on January 29.

