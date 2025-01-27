Mint Market

Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment likely to be out today: Steps to check status, latest GMP

Rexpro Enterprises IPO shows a grey market premium of 10, indicating a potential listing price of 155. The IPO was oversubscribed 17.67 times, with retail subscriptions at 27.12 times. Allotment results will be available on January 27.

Saloni Goel
Published27 Jan 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment likely to be out today: Steps to check status, latest GMP

Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment: The allotment for Rexpro Enterprises' initial public offer (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Monday, January 27.

Rexpro Enterprises IPO, which was open for subscription from January 22 to January 24, received a strong response from investors, garnering 17.67 times bids. The retail portion was subscribed 27.12 times while the non-institutional investor portion was booked 8.22 times.

The 53.65 crore IPO was a fixed price issue, with the IPO price set at 145 per share. The IPO consisted of a fresh share sale of 47.13 crore and an offer for sale worth 6.53 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Denta Water and Infra IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check status

Steps to check allotment status

Investors can check the allotment status for Rexpro Enterprises IPO on the registrar's website which is Cameo Corporate Services or on NSE.

Steps to check Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment on registrar's website:

1. Head to the registrar's website using this link - https://ipostatus1.cameoindia.com/

2. Select the company name from dropdown

3. In 'Type', select PAN Number, DP-ID Client or Application Number

4. Enter in the required details

5. Fill in the captcha and hit Submit

Steps to check Rexpro Enterprises IPO allotment on NSE's website:

1. Visit the NSE website at this link - https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp 2. Sign up by entering your details and click Submit.

Advertisement

3. Choose ‘Rexpro Enterprises IPO’ in the Issue Name dropdown

4. Enter your IPO application number and hit submit

Also Read | InsuranceDekho raises fresh funds ahead of signing bankers to its IPO

Rexpro Enterprises IPO GMP

Rexpro Enterprises IPO GMP today stood at 10, indicating that the company shares are trading higher by 10 over the issue price of 145 in the grey market. At this level, Rexpro Enterprises shares could list on the NSE SME platform at 155, a premium of 7%. The stock is slated to list on January 29.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPORexpro Enterprises IPO allotment likely to be out today: Steps to check status, latest GMP
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 06:25 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts