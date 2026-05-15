RFBL Flexi Pack IPO allotment date today: Here are steps to check status online; GMP signals 8% listing gains

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of RFBL Flexi Pack is likely to finalise the allotment following the closure of the offer. RFBL Flexi Pack IPO allotment date is fixed as Friday, 15 May.

The offer received a decent response from investors, while the company's shares also saw some traction in the grey market after remaining lacklustre in the initial days of the offer period.

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As of the final day of the subscription on 14 May, the SME IPO was booked 21.48 times, with the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment booked the most at 124.39 times. Meanwhile, the retail quota was subscribed 11.36 times, and the non-institutional investor (NII) portion received 24.12 times bids.

The offer had opened for bidding on Tuesday, 12 May.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO allotment status The allotment for an offer is generally finalised a day after the offer ends. Investors can track the allotment for the offer on the website of the registrar, which is KFin Technologies in this case, or the exchange, i.e. NSE SME for RFBL Flexi Pack IPO.

Steps to check RFBL Flexi Pack IPO allotment on KFin Technologies Head to the IPO allotment page using the link mentioned: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Select the IPO from the dropdown Then choose any of the three options: Application Number/PAN Number/Demat Account Enter the details pertaining to the option chosen Hit Submit

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Steps to check RFBL Flexi Pack IPO allotment on NSE SME Head to the NSE IPO allotment page using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Select Equity & SME IPO bid details From the dropdown, select the symbol: RFBL Flexi Pack Enter your PAN Number and your Application Number Hit Submit RFBL Flexi Pack IPO Details The ₹35.33-crore RFBL Flexi Pack IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 0.71 crore shares. The company, which manufactures and trades printed multilayer flexible packaging materials, plans to use the proceeds from the share sale for meeting capital expenditure needs, funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO price band was set as ₹47 to ₹50 per share, and investors could apply for the offer in lots of 3000 shares.

Shares of RFBL Flexi Pack will list on NSE SME next week on 19 May.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for the offer has spiked in the last two days from nil. Data from investorgain.com shows that RFBL Flexi Pack IPO GMP is ₹4 today. This means shares of RFBL Flexi Pack IPO are trading ₹4 above the offer price of ₹50.

At the prevailing GMP, RFBL Flexi Pack IPO listing price could be ₹54, a premium of 8%.

About RFBL Flexi Pack RFBL Flexi Pack is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging products such as plastic film rolls, pouches, woven fabric packaging materials, and polyester laminated films.

The company operates on a Business-to-Business (B2B) model, catering to clients looking for high-quality and customised packaging solutions. It specialises in the production of multilayer plastic films using advanced manufacturing technologies. Its key raw materials include Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films, BOPP films, metallised films, laminated films, specialised adhesives, and inks sourced from reputed suppliers.

Grow House Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO.