Subscribe

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 60% so far; check GMP and other key details

The shares of RFBL Flexi Pack IPO are trading at par with the offer price in the grey market, signalling no loss or profit for the investors. RFBL Flexi Pack IPO's listing date is next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 May 2026, 01:48 PM IST
RFBL Flexi Pack IPO Day 1: The SME IPO has been subscribed over 0.60 times on the first day of bidding, as of 1:40 pm.
RFBL Flexi Pack IPO Day 1: The SME IPO has been subscribed over 0.60 times on the first day of bidding, as of 1:40 pm.
AI Quick Read

RFBL Flexi Pack's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today, 12 May. The SME IPO will remain open till Thursday, 14 May. The shares of RFBL Flexi Pack IPO are proposed to be listed on NSE SME on 19 May.

RFBL Flexi Pack is a manufacturing firm involved in producing and trading printed multilayer flexible packaging products, including plastic film rolls, pouches, woven fabric packaging materials, and polyester laminated films.

The company follows a Business-to-Business (B2B) model, serving clients seeking premium and customised packaging solutions. It focuses on manufacturing multilayer plastic films through advanced production technologies. Its primary raw materials comprise Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films, BOPP films, metallised films, laminated films, specialised adhesives, and inks procured from well-established suppliers.

Advertisement
Also Read | Simca Advertising IPO Day 3: GMP signals 17% listing pop — Check subscription

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO subscription status

According to data available on Chittorgarh, the SME IPO has been subscribed over 0.60 times on the first day of bidding, as of 1:40 pm.

The individual investors category has received 0.62 times subscription. Meanwhile, the NII and QIB segments have been subscribed over 0.46 times and 1.12 times, respectively.

The SME IPO has received 40,02,000 bids as compared to the 67,11,000 shares on offer.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO GMP today

The shares of RFBL Flexi Pack IPO are trading at nil premium in the grey market, as per the websites tracking the unlisted market. The estimated listing price of RFBL Flexi Pack IPO is likely to be 50, which is the same as the IPO price, reflecting no loss or gain.

Advertisement

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO details

Flexible packaging materials maker RFBL Flexi Pack has set a price band of 47-50 per equity share for its share sale. The lot size for an application is 3,000 shares.

The 35.32-crore IPO of the Gujarat-based company consists entirely of a fresh issue of up to 70.65 lakh equity shares with a face value of 10 each, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Simca Advertising IPO GMP jumps! Check subscription status and other details

According to the offer document, RFBL Flexi Pack plans to utilise 35 crore from the IPO proceeds towards repayment or prepayment, either fully or partially, of certain borrowings undertaken by the company. The remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes and issue-related expenses.

Grow House Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

IPOIPOsSME IPO
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPORFBL Flexi Pack IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 60% so far; check GMP and other key details
Read Next Story