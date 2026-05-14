RFBL Flexi Pack IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 2.05 times so far; check GMP and other key details

RFBL Flexi Pack's initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on May 12, has been subscribed 2.05 times so far on the third and final day of the bidding process on Thursday, May 14. The SME IPO will close for bidding today.

RFBL Flexi Pack is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of printed multilayer flexible packaging products such as plastic film rolls, pouches, woven fabric packaging materials, and polyester laminated films.

The company operates on a Business-to-Business (B2B) model, catering to clients looking for high-quality and customised packaging solutions. It specialises in the production of multilayer plastic films using advanced manufacturing technologies. Its key raw materials include Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films, Cast Polyethylene (CPE) films, BOPP films, metallised films, laminated films, specialised adhesives, and inks sourced from reputed suppliers.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO subscription status According to data from Chittorgarh, the SME IPO has been subscribed 2.05 times on the last day of bidding as of 12:35 pm.

The retail investor portion saw a subscription of 1.95 times, while the NII and QIB categories were subscribed 2.42 times and 1.12 times, respectively.

Overall, the SME IPO received bids for 1,37,67,000 shares against the 67,11,000 shares offered.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO GMP today According to websites tracking the unlisted market, RFBL Flexi Pack IPO shares are commanding no premium in the grey market. The IPO is expected to list at around ₹50, matching its issue price and indicating neither gains nor losses for investors on debut.

RFBL Flexi Pack IPO details Flexible packaging solutions manufacturer RFBL Flexi Pack has fixed the price band for its IPO at ₹47-50 per equity share, with investors required to apply for a minimum lot size of 3,000 shares.

The Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹35.32 crore through the public issue, which comprises a completely fresh issue of up to 70.65 lakh equity shares of face value ₹10 each, according to the company’s statement.

Also Read | Goldline Pharmaceutical IPO booked over 211x so far on third bidding day

As per the draft papers, RFBL Flexi Pack intends to use ₹35 crore from the net proceeds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, either in full or in part. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes and issue expenses.

The share allotment for the RFBL Flexi Pack IPO is likely to be finalised on May 15, 2026. The company is expected to list on the NSE SME platform on May 19, 2026, which is the tentative listing date.

Grow House Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.