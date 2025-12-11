Riddhi Display Equipments IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, guide to check allotment status online for SME IPO

Riddhi Display Equipments IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Riddhi Display Equipments garnered strong interest from investors, and focus has now shifted to the Riddhi Display IPO allotment date, which was finalised today, December 11, 2025.

The SME IPO was open for subscription between December 8 and December 10. With allotment expected to be completed today, the company is preparing for its market debut on Monday, December 15. Riddhi Display Equipments shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The company will complete the IPO allotment process today. After the basis of allotment is finalised, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants, while refunds to those who did not receive shares will be initiated tomorrow, December 12.

Investors can view the Riddhi Display Equipments IPO allotment status online through the BSE website or via the registrar, Maashitla Securities.

To check Riddhi Display Equipments IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.

Riddhi Display Equipments IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Riddhi Display Equipments’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Riddhi Display Equipments IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Riddhi Display Equipments IPO Allotment Status Check Maashitla Securities Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 2] Select ‘Riddhi Display Equipments’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Riddhi Display Equipments IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Riddhi Display Equipments IPO GMP Today Riddhi Display Equipments shares are muted in the grey market. According to market experts, Riddhi Display IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹100 apiece, which is same as the IPO price.

Riddhi Display Equipments IPO Subscription Status, Key Details Riddhi Display set its IPO price band at ₹95 to ₹100 per share, raising ₹24.68 crore through a fully fresh issue of 25 lakh shares, with no offer-for-sale component. The IPO required applications in lots of 1,200 shares, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹2.4 lakh (2 lots) at the upper end of the price range.

The Riddhi Display Equipments IPO received an overall subscription of 4.91 times. Retail investors subscribed 7.95x, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category saw 2.19x bids, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.92x.

The company plans to deploy the net proceeds toward capital expenditure for interior work and the purchase of equipment and machinery for establishing a manufacturing-cum-assembly unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Additional funds will be used for acquiring new equipment, machinery, and software to upgrade its existing manufacturing unit in Gondal, Rajkot, setting up a showroom in Gondal, meeting working capital requirements and addressing general corporate purposes.

Jawa Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar, and Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. functioned as the market maker.

Riddhi Display Equipments specialises in manufacturing and supplying high-quality display and commercial equipment, offering a wide portfolio that includes Display Counters, Commercial Kitchen Equipment, and Commercial Refrigeration Equipment. These products cater to sectors such as retail, food service, hospitality, advertising, and exhibitions.