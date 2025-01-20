Rikhav Securities IPO : Rikhav Securities IPO: The allotment status for the issue that opened for subscription on 15 January and closed on 17 January 2025, is to be out soon: The proposed listing date for the Rikhav Securities IPO is set for Wednesday, January 22, 2025, on the BSE SME. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Since Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Rikhav Securities issue, that will see listing on the BSE SME, investors can check for the allotments status on the website of registrar Link Intime India Pvt Ltd on on the BSE as focus shifts to Listing

Here are steps to check status online as focus shifts to listing step 1- Go to IPO registrar Link Intime India Pvt Ltd website on this link -

Step 2] Select ‘Rikhav Securities Limited’ from the ‘Select company’ dropdown menu .

Step 3] Select among any from DPID or Client ID or Folio Number- Demat details DP ID, application number or PAN number or account number with IFSC code

Step 4] Enter the details from the option selected

Step 5] click on Submit

In a similar way investors can check allotment status on the BSE website

Step1) Click on the link mentioned below

Step 2] Select Equity option and click on it

Step 3) Select issue name ‘Rikhav Securities Limited’ from the ‘Select Issue name’ dropdown menu .

Step 4] Select from Account Number or PAN number from the dropdown

Step 5] Enter the details from the option selected

Rikhav Securities IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium The grey market premium or GMP for Rikhav Securities IPo is +100. This means that shares of Rikhav Securities are being traded in the grey market at a premium of ₹100 over the issue price. This also meant that investors are expecting listing of Rikhav Securities shares at ₹186, which is 118.26% premium over the upper price band of the issue price at ₹86.