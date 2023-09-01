Rishabh Instruments IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹85 in grey market today, say market observers
Rishabh Instruments IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments Limited opened for bidding on 30th August 2023 and it will remain open for subscribers till 1sst September 2023. This means, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public offer as Rishabh Instruments IPO subscription date is ending today evening. In two days of bidding, the Rishabh Instruments IPO subscription status reveals that the book build issue has been subscribed 2.46 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 2.79 times.
