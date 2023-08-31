Rishabh Instruments IPO: Issue subscribed 1.83 times on day 2 so far; retail, NII portion sees demand3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 03:46 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 1.83 times on day 2 so far; received positive response from retail investors and non-institutional investors.
Rishabh Instruments IPO subscription status: Rishabh Instruments IPO was subscribed 1.83 times on day 2 so far. Rishabh Instruments IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, and will close on Friday, September 1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started