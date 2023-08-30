Rishabh Instruments IPO: Issue subscribed 73% on day 1, NII portion fully booked3 min read 30 Aug 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 73% on day 1, with retail portion subscribed 92% and QIB portion subscribed 1%.
Rishabh Instruments IPO subscription status: Rishabh Instruments IPO was subscribed 73% on day 1. Rishabh Instruments IPO opened for subscription today (Wednesday, August 30), and will close on Friday, September 1.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started