Rishabh Instruments IPO: Issue subscribed over 31 times on day 3 so far; QIBs steal the show3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO subscribed 31.48 times on day 3 so far. Retail portion subscribed 8.18 times, NII portion 31.23 times, and QIB portion 72.54 times.
Rishabh Instruments IPO subscription status: Rishabh Instruments IPO was subscribed 31.48 times on day 3 so far. Rishabh Instruments IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, and will close today (Friday, September 1.)
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started