comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 05 2023 10:34:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 -0.95%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.2 0.61%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 233.65 -0.93%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 574.8 -0.13%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 436.25 0.51%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Rishabh Instruments IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online
Back

Rishabh Instruments IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

 1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Asit Manohar

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today, say market observers

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date is most likely on 6th September 2023 and one can check Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the KFin Tech website. (Photo: Courtesy Rishabh Instruments Limited website)Premium
Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date is most likely on 6th September 2023 and one can check Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the KFin Tech website. (Photo: Courtesy Rishabh Instruments Limited website)

Rishabh Instruments IPO: After strong response given by investors to the initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments Limited, investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for announcement of Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 6th September 2023. those who have applied for the book build issue, they are advised to check Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, grey market is signaling positive sentiments in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited are available at a premium of 66 in grey market today.

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Rishabh Instruments IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 65, which is unchanged from Monday GMP of 66. They said that strong response and positive sentiments on primary and secondary market is going to push grey market sentiments further. Hence, investors may expect positive listing of the IPO. Observers maintained that current grey market sentiments may help Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP to regain three digit mark, which it once maintained during bidding of the public offer.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today is 66, which means grey market is expecting that Rishabh Instruments IPO listing price would be around 507 ( 441 + 66), which is around 15 per cent higher from the Rishabh Instruments IPO price band of 418 to 441 per equity share.

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the KFin Technologies website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Technologies link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App