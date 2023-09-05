Rishabh Instruments IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Rishabh Instruments IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today, say market observers
Rishabh Instruments IPO: After strong response given by investors to the initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments Limited, investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for announcement of Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 6th September 2023. those who have applied for the book build issue, they are advised to check Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, grey market is signaling positive sentiments in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today.
