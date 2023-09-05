Rishabh Instruments IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Rishabh Instruments IPO: After strong response given by investors to the initial public offering (IPO) of Rishabh Instruments Limited, investors and market observers are eagerly waiting for announcement of Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 6th September 2023. those who have applied for the book build issue, they are advised to check Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the website of IPO registrar — KFin Technologies Limited. Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, grey market is signaling positive sentiments in regard to the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited are available at a premium of ₹66 in grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today Market observers said that Rishabh Instruments IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹65, which is unchanged from Monday GMP of ₹66. They said that strong response and positive sentiments on primary and secondary market is going to push grey market sentiments further. Hence, investors may expect positive listing of the IPO. Observers maintained that current grey market sentiments may help Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP to regain three digit mark, which it once maintained during bidding of the public offer.

What this GMP mean? Market observers went on to add that Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today is ₹66, which means grey market is expecting that Rishabh Instruments IPO listing price would be around ₹507 ( ₹441 + ₹66), which is around 15 per cent higher from the Rishabh Instruments IPO price band of ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment status check As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue can check their allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the KFin Technologies website. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Technologies link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.