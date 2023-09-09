Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date fixed on 11st September. What GMP signals?1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 01:18 PM IST
Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹62 in grey market today, say market observers
Rishabh Instruments IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) has been fixed on 11th September 2023. As per the BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Rishabh Instruments shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on Monday at 10:00 AM.
