comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 20% premium
Back

Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date has been fixed on 11th September 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available in BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. 

According to stock market experts, strong sentiment son Dalal Street may help the public issue to open with decent gains. They believe that in bulls case, Rishabh Instruments share price may open at 20 per cent premium whereas in case of bear dominance, the scrip may list at 15 per cent premium.

Meanwhile, grey market is also signaling debut of Rishabh Instruments shares at decent gains. According to market observers, shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited are available at a premium of 62 in grey market today.

Rishabh Instruments IPO listing price

Speaking on Rishabh Instruments IPO listing, market expert Ravi Singh said, "Considering the favourable conditions and positive sentiments in the domestic market, Rishabh Instruments IPO may subscribe at a premium of around 15 to 20 per cent from its price band of 418 to 441 on listing day." However, he maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. In bulls case, the public issue may deliver up to 20 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees whereas in bears case, the public issue may list at a premium of 15 per cent."

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Dalal Street mood is positive and it may help Rishabh Instruments IPO to list at decent premium. However, much will depend upon the kind of response it receives post-listing." 

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Rishabh Instruments IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 62, which means grey market is expecting that Rishabh Instruments IPO listing price would be around 503 ( 441 + 62), which is 14 per cent higher from Rishabh Instruments IPO price band of 418 to 441 per equity share. So, grey market is signaling that allottees may expect around 14 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 07:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App