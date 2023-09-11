Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see up to 20% premium

Rishabh Instruments IPO listing date has been fixed on 11th September 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available in BSE notice, effective from Monday, September 11, 2023, the equity shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, strong sentiment son Dalal Street may help the public issue to open with decent gains. They believe that in bulls case, Rishabh Instruments share price may open at 20 per cent premium whereas in case of bear dominance, the scrip may list at 15 per cent premium.

Meanwhile, grey market is also signaling debut of Rishabh Instruments shares at decent gains. According to market observers, shares of Rishabh Instruments Limited are available at a premium of ₹62 in grey market today.

Rishabh Instruments IPO listing price Speaking on Rishabh Instruments IPO listing, market expert Ravi Singh said, "Considering the favourable conditions and positive sentiments in the domestic market, Rishabh Instruments IPO may subscribe at a premium of around 15 to 20 per cent from its price band of ₹418 to ₹441 on listing day." However, he maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. In bulls case, the public issue may deliver up to 20 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees whereas in bears case, the public issue may list at a premium of 15 per cent."

Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “Dalal Street mood is positive and it may help Rishabh Instruments IPO to list at decent premium. However, much will depend upon the kind of response it receives post-listing."

Rishabh Instruments IPO GMP today According to market observers, Rishabh Instruments IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹62, which means grey market is expecting that Rishabh Instruments IPO listing price would be around ₹503 ( ₹441 + ₹62), which is 14 per cent higher from Rishabh Instruments IPO price band of ₹418 to ₹441 per equity share. So, grey market is signaling that allottees may expect around 14 per cent listing gain from the public issue.